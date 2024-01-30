A view Inside the ICJ hearing on January 11. File photo: SUPPLIED
In the 1997 movie The Castle a suburban woman sues a large corporation, and when the judge says: “I find for the defendant” she and her supporters jump up in hysterical celebration.
That is, until the advocate pulls on her sleeve and says: “We are the plaintiff!” Which is what happened at The Hague. The ANC asked for a ceasefire, which was intended to assist Hamas and find favour with Iran. It was rebuffed.
If indeed there is payment forthcoming from Iran for services rendered and it is conditional on success, the ANC may have difficulty collecting.
Sydney Kaye Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: ANC rebuffed in ceasefire quest
Party fails in bid to assist Hamas and find favour with Iran
In the 1997 movie The Castle a suburban woman sues a large corporation, and when the judge says: “I find for the defendant” she and her supporters jump up in hysterical celebration.
That is, until the advocate pulls on her sleeve and says: “We are the plaintiff!” Which is what happened at The Hague. The ANC asked for a ceasefire, which was intended to assist Hamas and find favour with Iran. It was rebuffed.
If indeed there is payment forthcoming from Iran for services rendered and it is conditional on success, the ANC may have difficulty collecting.
Sydney Kaye
Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
LETTER: ANC’s vanity is at stake
LETTER: ANC campaign trail goes via The Hague
LETTER: Zuma tactics won’t work in The Hague
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.