LETTER: ANC rebuffed in ceasefire quest

Party fails in bid to assist Hamas and find favour with Iran

30 January 2024 - 17:08
A view Inside the ICJ hearing on January 11. File photo: SUPPLIED

In the 1997 movie The Castle a suburban woman sues a large corporation, and when the judge says: “I find for the defendant” she and her supporters jump up in hysterical celebration.

That is, until the advocate pulls on her sleeve and says: “We are the plaintiff!” Which is what happened at The Hague. The ANC asked for a ceasefire, which was intended to assist Hamas and find favour with Iran. It was rebuffed.

If indeed there is payment forthcoming from Iran for services rendered and it is conditional on success, the ANC may have difficulty collecting.

Sydney Kaye
Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

