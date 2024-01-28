That the former president remains out of jail, unrepentant and arrogant, with a full presidential pension, access to unlimited funds for his numerous legal challenges and defences, with 24/7 security and luxurious homes and bolt holes scattered in Dubai and who knows where else, is a travesty beyond measure. All of it to the account of President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC he likes to think he leads.
All the more so given the parlous state of our country, its ruined economy, institutions and infrastructure, broken health and education systems and the grinding, filthy poverty and dependency that the vast majority of our citizens are forced to ensure under the ANC and its “welfare state”.
The only thing Zuma gets from me is an asset forfeiture and seizure notice, a “report directly to jail” card and a great big middle finger.
Mark Lowe Durban
LETTER: Jacob Zuma is still a liar and thief
That the former president remains out of jail is a travesty beyond measure
