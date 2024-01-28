Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Businesses must expose dishonesty

Because of the harsh labour legal system in SA, employers want to avoid a costly dispute

28 January 2024 - 21:08
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/BELCHONOK
Picture: 123RF/BELCHONOK

It is common practice in the business environment to remove dishonest employees from their employment. This practice is good and obviously must be lauded.

However, it is my experience after practising as a labour lawyer for 40 years that a vast majority of employers reach agreements with their senior employees to leave the employment voluntarily in exchange for silence from both sides.

Because of the harsh labour legal system in SA, employers want to avoid a costly and lengthy dispute, and employees in turn want the benefit of a clean departure without in any way besmirching their reputations. This arrangement appears to be beneficial to all involved, but this is actually not the case.

Individuals move on and enter into the next round of employment based on the original dishonesty. This means the system becomes poisoned in the long run. At this stage it appears that “Dr” Thabi Leoka would never have had a query and the issue would never have been exposed. The lesson for the business community is clear. Businesses need to tackle dishonesty by exposing it.

Michael Bagraim, MP 
DA deputy shadow employment & labour minister

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

SIU ‘evaluating’ graft claims against Transnet ports authority CEO Pepi Selinga

Selinga faces an internal and external probe into allegations of corruption and mismanagement
National
16 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Nzimande echoes Zuma’s student loan promise

Minister mired in graft scandal has announced a half-baked loan scheme for the ‘missing middle’
Opinion
1 week ago

Corruption accused secure apex court order regarding privileged documents

Constitutional court rules documents seized by prosecuting authorities in connection with fraud and corruption charges must be examined privately
National
2 months ago

LETTER: Release taxpayer-funded Eskom report

Treasury director-general has a duty to make public independent assessment of overstaffed and graft-ridden Eskom
Opinion
2 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
ALEXANDER PARKER: Trump 2.0 is on the horizon and ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: The good amid the spin and cynicism
Opinion / Editorials
3.
LETTER: Bailout risks papering over Transnet ...
Opinion / Letters
4.
LETTER: Cricket SA buckled in David Teeger furore
Opinion / Letters
5.
STUART THEOBALD: Forced investment through ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Cyril Ramaphosa axes Thabi Leoka from his advisory council

National

LETTER: CVs a site for bent truths

Opinion / Letters

Amplats and MTN duck culpability in Thabi Leoka scandal

Companies / Mining

How Netcare aided Leoka in her PhD lie

Companies / Healthcare

WATCH: Directors’ qualifications: importance of due diligence before appointment

Business

Fallout from PhDgate deepens

National

Economist Thabi Leoka may have committed perjury

Politics

TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Fake PhD fiasco exposes governance flaws

Opinion / Columnists

Mystery of former Remgro director Thabi Leoka’s elusive PhD

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.