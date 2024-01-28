It is common practice in the business environment to remove dishonest employees from their employment. This practice is good and obviously must be lauded.
However, it is my experience after practising as a labour lawyer for 40 years that a vast majority of employers reach agreements with their senior employees to leave the employment voluntarily in exchange for silence from both sides.
Because of the harsh labour legal system in SA, employers want to avoid a costly and lengthy dispute, and employees in turn want the benefit of a clean departure without in any way besmirching their reputations. This arrangement appears to be beneficial to all involved, but this is actually not the case.
Individuals move on and enter into the next round of employment based on the original dishonesty. This means the system becomes poisoned in the long run. At this stage it appears that “Dr” Thabi Leoka would never have had a query and the issue would never have been exposed. The lesson for the business community is clear. Businesses need to tackle dishonesty by exposing it.
Michael Bagraim, MP DA deputy shadow employment & labour minister
LETTER: Businesses must expose dishonesty
