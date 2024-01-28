LETTER: Africa is not ready for the next pandemic

The African continent, rich in resources and human capital, remains woefully underprepared for the next global pandemic.
According to the latest estimates from UN Economic Commission for Africa, the continent imports close to 94% of its pharmaceutical and medicinal needs at an annual cost of $16bn.
It is clear that far more needs to be done to strengthen regional healthcare systems against a number of public health threats in Africa today, including the rise in antimicrobial resistance.
It is projected that by 2050 1.4-million people worldwide could succumb to deaths related to antimicrobial resistance. This has significant consequences for African populations, where 27 deaths per 100,000 occur annually, solidifying Africa’s position as the continent with the highest mortality rate from antimicrobial resistance.
Antimicrobial resistance describes a situation where medicines that were previously effective for the treatment of common conditions are no longer effective or working to fight that condition. This describes resistance to antibiotics, antivirals and antifungals.
The rise in antimicrobial resistance is caused by multiple factors, including the misuse and/or overuse of antibiotics by humans. It is also caused by the emergence of substandard, falsified antibiotics.
Counterfeit antibiotics, which remain particularly prevalent in lower-middle income countries, pose a significant risk in our fight against antimicrobial resistance. In Africa, up to 500,000 deaths are attributed to fake medicine each year.
Thankfully, antimicrobial resistance is wholly preventable. By eradicating counterfeit medicine and providing a consistent, appropriate basket of beta-lactamases and cephalosporins through new, locally based antimicrobial facilities, we can begin to develop an effective, regional response to this silent pandemic.
This would have to include the construction of new laboratory testing facilities for the detection of antimicrobial resistance in Africa, to be built in partnership with international donor funders committed to a collective, global response to this crisis.
Michael Mynhardt Founder & CEO, MMH & Partners Africa
