It is a devastating state of affairs that is related directly to political choices of the metro’s voters and decisions by its elected officials.
A twinkling of hope under the DA, with Herman Mashaba as mayor, was swept away in a huff, and since then fragile DA-led coalitions have been traded off as a result of the PA’s special brand of transactional politics.
The reasons for the present state of affairs are straightforward, and the remedy even more so. If Joburg wants better governance and outcomes, it simply has to go with those who have an intention to govern better.
The solution, in other words, is political.
Martin Neethling
LETTER: Hope for Joburg is not entirely lost
Political choices led to devastation, and solution is political
Martin Neethling
Via BusinessLIVE
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Joburg just keeps getting worse
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Joburg just keeps getting worse
