LETTER: Hope for Joburg is not entirely lost

Political choices led to devastation, and solution is political

24 January 2024 - 15:57
Jabulani Sikhakhane’s most recent column refers (“Joburg just keeps getting worse”, January 24).

It is a devastating state of affairs that is related directly to political choices of the metro’s voters and decisions by its elected officials.

A twinkling of hope under the DA, with Herman Mashaba as mayor, was swept away in a huff, and since then fragile DA-led coalitions have been traded off as a result of the PA’s special brand of transactional politics.

The reasons for the present state of affairs are straightforward, and the remedy even more so. If Joburg wants better governance and outcomes, it simply has to go with those who have an intention to govern better.

The solution, in other words, is political.

Martin Neethling
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Joburg just keeps getting worse

Most metros lack the capacity to assess the changing social environment and respond to it
Opinion
14 hours ago
