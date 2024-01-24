People often lie on their CVs. These can range from a slight bending of the truth — dates adjusted so there are no apparent gaps in employment, for example, or achievements at work embellished — to skills over-inflated, false references and applicants claiming academic qualifications they did not attain.
However, lying on a CV opens the applicant up to several serious consequences. President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the National Qualification Framework Amendment Act into law in 2019. Anyone found guilty of falsifying their credentials could face up to five years in prison (“Cyril Ramaphosa axes Thabi Leoka from his advisory council”, January 23).
Even so, some studies suggest that up to 50% of candidates have included misleading or inflated data in their CVs at some stage. Trouble is, you have to tell more lies to cover the initial lie, and finding out that the job was granted based on fictitious information results in a clear breach of trust.
Providing false information and fake degrees can have career-long consequences — not to mention time in prison.
Farouk Araie
LETTER: CVs a site for bent truths
The consequences of lying to get a position can be severe
Farouk Araie
Benoni
