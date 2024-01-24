The ANC wants to create an oligarchy, a vision shared by the EFF and reinforced by their friendships with the Russian mafia state. I used to think this was due to incompetence and bad planning. Now I suspect it’s intentional.
After all, how can SA muster a legal case against another country but fail to prosecute even the most obvious of state capture crooks? I’ve started to think the ANC wants to do away with institutional democracy and create a new class-based apartheid state, under which black people would carry the brunt of suffering.
We feared becoming another Zimbabwe. We didn’t realise we might become another Angola.
James Francis Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: Angola, by design
The ANC is deliberately doing away with institutional democracy
Mia Swart’s most recent column refers (“A bird in hand — how ANC maintains a state of dependency”, January 23).
