LETTER: Agriculture rendered fragile
The government is not ensuring the health of the sector
Wandile Sihlobo’s article refers (“How SA’s agricultural sector is performing 30 years into democracy”, January 23).
I hope the government takes a moment to consider how important agriculture is to SA, like it or not. Pressing issues remain though: electricity supply uncertainty and increasing costs, fuel cost fluctuation, safety and security and, most recently, big infrastructure failures threatening the export side.
As I see it, there has been consolidation into bigger units for survival, making entry all the more difficult. But the bigger units face affirmative action and BEE challenges with threats of fines, and export and water insecurity.
Like much of SA’s industry, agriculture is quite fragile — healthy but not robust.
Paul Kearney
Via BusinessLIVE
