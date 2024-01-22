In a recent answer to a question in the National Assembly the employment & labour minister said 10,247,739 people were contributing to the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF). That is about a quarter of SA’s 40-million plus adult population.
Since everyone in formal employment has to contribute to the UIF, there is clearly something radically wrong with the official unemployment rate as supplied by the government. Either the unemployment rate is far higher than the official figure, or many people who are employed are just not contributing.
Labour inspectors are underresourced and few. Over and above this our labour laws are complex and many employers are simply disregarding them.
In my experience as a labour lawyer hundreds of businesses have no regard whatsoever for laws such as the Basic Conditions of Employment Act and the National Minimum Wage. The system has become impossible to monitor and implement.
It is about time that we rid ourselves of the ANC government and put in its place a coalition that will have workable labour policies that are beneficial to both employees and employers.
Michael Bagraim, MP DA deputy shadow employment & labour minister
LETTER: Vote for workable labour policies
UIF numbers raise serious questions about jobless data and contributions
