Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Vote for workable labour policies

UIF numbers raise serious questions about jobless data and contributions

22 January 2024 - 17:23
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: NARDUS ENGELBRECHT/GALLO IMAGES
Picture: NARDUS ENGELBRECHT/GALLO IMAGES

In a recent answer to a question in the National Assembly the employment & labour minister said 10,247,739 people were contributing to the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF). That is about a quarter of SA’s 40-million plus adult population.

Since everyone in formal employment has to contribute to the UIF, there is clearly something radically wrong with the official unemployment rate as supplied by the  government. Either the unemployment rate is far higher than the official figure, or many people who are employed are just not contributing.

Labour inspectors are underresourced and few. Over and above this our labour laws are complex and many employers are simply disregarding them.

In my experience as a labour lawyer hundreds of businesses have no regard whatsoever for laws such as the Basic Conditions of Employment Act and the National Minimum Wage. The system has become impossible to monitor and implement.

It is about time that we rid ourselves of the ANC government and put in its place a coalition that will have workable labour policies that are beneficial to both employees and employers.

Michael Bagraim, MP
DA deputy shadow employment & labour minister

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
CHRISTIAAN BESTER: David Teeger fiasco harks back ...
Opinion
2.
EDITORIAL: Fruit export crisis will ripple ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
LETTER: Construction mafia is proliferating
Opinion / Letters
4.
MIA SWART: A bird in hand — how ANC maintains a ...
Opinion
5.
WANDILE SIHLOBO: How SA’s agricultural sector is ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.