Having worked with Prof Peter Beale, I believe what is happening to him now to be a case where he has become a victim of his own success.
With a good reputation and successful track record, many parents have entrusted him with the lives of their children, assuming that under his care nothing could go wrong.
Being the meticulous paediatric surgeon he was, some scrub sisters were uncomfortable scrubbing for him, but if you knew the conditions that need to be created in paediatric surgery you had no problem assisting as you knew he was only doing the right thing for his patients.
The outcome of a successful operation depends on many factors as everyone in the team has to play their part, and the overall preoperative condition of the patient also counts. The consent form parents sign before an operation is specifically because any operation can result in unintended outcomes.
It is sad that Dr Beale has been accused of three counts of murder and two of fraud, and even sadder that his anaesthetist was assassinated. If healthcare is to be protected in this country a lot has to change.
Cometh Dube-Makholwa Midrand
LETTER: Victim of own success?
Paediatric surgeon Peter Beale has been accused of three counts of murder and two of fraud
