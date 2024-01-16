LETTER: US election circus rolls on

Former president Donald Trump in Des Moines, Iowa, January 15 2024. Picture: CHIP SOMODEVILLA/GETTY IMAGES
The world’s largest circus has started with the US Republican caucus in Iowa. As expected, Donald Trump won easily, suggesting that at least half of American voters are hillbillies. If present projections play out we can look forward to another Trump/Joe Biden slugfest in November.
It’s a worrying prospect that the leader of the free world will be either the planet’s biggest egotist, who says he can fix the wars in Ukraine and Gaza the same afternoon from his private golf course, or Slow Joe Biden, trying to stay awake at the podium.
Even worse, Trump’s run for high office might just be a way of staying out of prison. Of the two I’d prefer Biden, as he’s less likely to start a third world war by pressing the wrong button. It might be a good idea to prep the National Guard anyway, just in case.
Bernard Benson Parklands
