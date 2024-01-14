It is surprising to read the suggestion that “greed and patronage” are new phenomena, but it is a fundamental misunderstanding to characterise cadre deployment as being inspired by “noble objectives”. Cadre deployment was unashamedly introduced as part of the ANC’s drive for “hegemony”, to extend party control over the “levers of power” in society.
There is a wealth of evidence for the practical damage cadre deployment has done, not least to SA’s prospects for economic growth. As a court judgment, Mlokoti v Amathole District Municipality, and more recently the report of the Zondo state capture commission have made clear, the entire concept was counter-constitutional and illegal.
It is a flagrant contradiction of section 197 of the constitution, requiring that “no employee of the public service may be favoured or prejudiced only because that person supports a particular political party or cause”.
This would be true whether or not the party’s “deployees” are scoundrels or people of unimpeachable integrity — though it seems there are rather too many of the former and too few of the latter.
The corruption it represents is less the misappropriation of resources than the degradation of the country’s institutions. Cadre deployment was the original, intentional, unalloyed state capture and vandalisation of the constitutional order.
If SA is to restore its promise a necessary step will be to recognise its constitution as binding on us all, and not niceties that can be dispensed within the interests of a party programme. Cadre deployment cannot be “done better”. It has no place in a constitutional democracy and must be disavowed and abandoned.
Terence Corrigan Institute of Race Relations
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Nothing noble about cadre deployment
It has no place in a constitutional democracy and must be disavowed and abandoned
Dr Lazola Vabaza commendably recognises that catastrophic effects of cadre deployment, but mistakenly attributes this to a misapplication of the initiative (“Fix patronage and the deployment of greedy cadres”, January 8).
It is surprising to read the suggestion that “greed and patronage” are new phenomena, but it is a fundamental misunderstanding to characterise cadre deployment as being inspired by “noble objectives”. Cadre deployment was unashamedly introduced as part of the ANC’s drive for “hegemony”, to extend party control over the “levers of power” in society.
There is a wealth of evidence for the practical damage cadre deployment has done, not least to SA’s prospects for economic growth. As a court judgment, Mlokoti v Amathole District Municipality, and more recently the report of the Zondo state capture commission have made clear, the entire concept was counter-constitutional and illegal.
It is a flagrant contradiction of section 197 of the constitution, requiring that “no employee of the public service may be favoured or prejudiced only because that person supports a particular political party or cause”.
This would be true whether or not the party’s “deployees” are scoundrels or people of unimpeachable integrity — though it seems there are rather too many of the former and too few of the latter.
The corruption it represents is less the misappropriation of resources than the degradation of the country’s institutions. Cadre deployment was the original, intentional, unalloyed state capture and vandalisation of the constitutional order.
If SA is to restore its promise a necessary step will be to recognise its constitution as binding on us all, and not niceties that can be dispensed within the interests of a party programme. Cadre deployment cannot be “done better”. It has no place in a constitutional democracy and must be disavowed and abandoned.
Terence Corrigan
Institute of Race Relations
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Senility plagues the ANC
LETTER: Fix patronage and the deployment of greedy cadres
LETTER: Emigrants flee misguided ANC
CARTOON: Not the rand-rigging saboteurs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
LETTER: Fix patronage and the deployment of greedy cadres
LETTER: Emigrants flee misguided ANC
CARTOON: Not the rand-rigging saboteurs
LETTER: ANC’s inefficiency
LETTER: Port chaos embarrassing
DAAN STEENKAMP: Practical measures needed to remove barriers to SA’s growth
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.