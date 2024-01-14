Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Apartheid not solely to blame

The decline of SOEs is due to the hubris of the ANC

14 January 2024 - 17:18
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
ANC and SA president Cyril Ramaphosa speaks during the party's 112th anniversary celebrations, in Mpumalanga, January 13 2024. Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS
ANC and SA president Cyril Ramaphosa speaks during the party's 112th anniversary celebrations, in Mpumalanga, January 13 2024. Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS

President Cyril Ramaphosa says apartheid is the main reason for our current economic malaise. This is at best a half truth.

Yes, apartheid denied black people the opportunity to learn how to run most businesses, let alone manage the major infrastructure of the state. But no, apartheid did not reduce our state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to their current limping, ineffective state.

This decline is due to the hubris of the ANC; its utter refusal to learn from those who ran our SOEs pre-1994. Anton Moolman, who retired as head of Transnet in 1996, told me at the time that he offered to stay on — at no cost — as a mentor to his ANC-appointed successor. This offer was spurned.

This tragic story was replicated elsewhere in the new state. But how could the ANC simultaneously have believed (correctly) that apartheid was a callous exclusionary system, yet insist that the victims of apartheid were ready to take the helm at our major state corporations?

Such wilful blindness was and still is unforgivable. It has cost us dearly. Only the loss of ANC hegemony will turn our dire situation around.

Willem Cronje
Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

‘All the ANC needs is outright victory,’ says party leader Cyril Ramaphosa

Speaking at the January 8 ANC rally at Mbombela Stadium, the president bemoaned ‘snakes’ set on eroding the ANC vote
Politics
1 day ago

ANTHONY BUTLER: Two big factors being underestimated in projections of ANC vote

Water and sanitation services, as well as the MK Party, are issues seeping into the foreground
Opinion
2 days ago

SIYABONGA HADEBE: Responses to Zuma’s MK party are missing the point

Support for it points to the failure of the democratic regime to achieve liberty and equality
Opinion
2 days ago

JONNY STEINBERG: Songezo Zibi bent on restoring the dignity of leadership

The Rise Mzansi leader breathes fresh air into SA's moribund politics
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: ANC needs dysfunctional SOEs

Lack of action over André De Ruyter's revelations is a deliberate policy
Opinion
4 days ago

LETTER: Stop the blame game

SA will continue to flounder until the government stops pointing the finger at everyone else and the past for its woes
Opinion
4 days ago

CARTOON: ANC campaign lies

Wednesday, January 10 2024
Opinion
4 days ago

Mbalula’s ‘fire pool’ admission lands ANC in hot water

Secretary-general admits party leaders lied to protect former president
Politics
5 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
SIYABONGA HADEBE: Responses to Zuma’s MK party ...
Opinion
2.
FRANS CRONJE: The war in Gaza and the stark test ...
Opinion
3.
JONNY STEINBERG: Songezo Zibi bent on restoring ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
KEVIN MCCALLUM: National schoolboy cricket, when ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
ROWAN POLOVIN: SA’s charges against Israel ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.