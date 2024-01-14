ANC and SA president Cyril Ramaphosa speaks during the party's 112th anniversary celebrations, in Mpumalanga, January 13 2024. Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS
President Cyril Ramaphosa says apartheid is the main reason for our current economic malaise. This is at best a half truth.
Yes, apartheid denied black people the opportunity to learn how to run most businesses, let alone manage the major infrastructure of the state. But no, apartheid did not reduce our state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to their current limping, ineffective state.
This decline is due to the hubris of the ANC; its utter refusal to learn from those who ran our SOEs pre-1994. Anton Moolman, who retired as head of Transnet in 1996, told me at the time that he offered to stay on — at no cost — as a mentor to his ANC-appointed successor. This offer was spurned.
This tragic story was replicated elsewhere in the new state. But how could the ANC simultaneously have believed (correctly) that apartheid was a callous exclusionary system, yet insist that the victims of apartheid were ready to take the helm at our major state corporations?
Such wilful blindness was and still is unforgivable. It has cost us dearly. Only the loss of ANC hegemony will turn our dire situation around.
Willem Cronje Cape Town
LETTER: Apartheid not solely to blame
The decline of SOEs is due to the hubris of the ANC
Willem Cronje
Cape Town
