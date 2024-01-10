LETTER: No mention of why Israel hit back at barbarous Hamas

Other than for a brief line in his screed where he referred to “the current atrocities committed by Israel and Hamas”, Hans Pienaar makes absolutely no reference to why Israel found it necessary to respond to the barbarous actions of Hamas (“Why we must support SA’s legal action against Israel”, January 9).

On October 7, Hamas invaded Israeli territory, committed unbelievably horrific crimes of murder including burning innocent people to death and slaughtering children in front of their parents and parents in front of their children, rape, mutilating bodies of the dead and kidnapping about 240 men, women and children, most of whom are still being held hostage.

For the record, there was a ceasefire in place at the time between Israel and Hamas, which had been preceded for many years by Hamas incessantly bombing civilians living in the south of Israel. One can only wonder what SA would have done if these atrocities had been committed against it by, say, Zimbabwe or Lesotho.

Max Abrahamson

Riviera

