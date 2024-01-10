Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Eradicate GEPF injustice

10 January 2024 - 16:11
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
Picture: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

A lot is written about widows who struggle to get a pension after the death of a spouse who was receiving a pension from the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF). The question is, why this is happening?

My letters to the GEPF and the department of home affairs are simply not answered. How can people be appointed to look after the pensions of members if the most basic services are not provided?

Why can’t the GEPF confirm, while I am still alive, that my wife is my wife? Why the humiliation of having to request a forensic investigation after my death to make sure she was my spouse all these years? Meanwhile, social grants are being stolen left and right. Where is the forensic investigation into this?

Forensic investigations are just another way to pay out money unnecessarily to favoured individuals. This injustice must be eradicated root and branch.

The GEPF must find a fair way to verify spouses and marriage certificates. Why can’t home affairs help them with that? After all, it has all old marriage certificates on file.

Joe Kleinhans
Annlin

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
MERVYN BENNUN: Crucial difference between being ...
Opinion
2.
ED STUMPF: Investment in African hinterland ...
Opinion
3.
TOM EATON: Benighted land ruled by lovers of fast ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
NEIL MANTHORP: Spotlights follow the money, get ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
LETTER: Genocide charge a distraction
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

Finance committee agrees to September start for two-pot system

National

Godongwana says government entities owe Sars R6bn

National

The PIC’s trillions and how they are managed

Special Reports

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.