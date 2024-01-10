A lot is written about widows who struggle to get a pension after the death of a spouse who was receiving a pension from the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF). The question is, why this is happening?
My letters to the GEPF and the department of home affairs are simply not answered. How can people be appointed to look after the pensions of members if the most basic services are not provided?
Why can’t the GEPF confirm, while I am still alive, that my wife is my wife? Why the humiliation of having to request a forensic investigation after my death to make sure she was my spouse all these years? Meanwhile, social grants are being stolen left and right. Where is the forensic investigation into this?
Forensic investigations are just another way to pay out money unnecessarily to favoured individuals. This injustice must be eradicated root and branch.
The GEPF must find a fair way to verify spouses and marriage certificates. Why can’t home affairs help them with that? After all, it has all old marriage certificates on file.
Joe Kleinhans Annlin
LETTER: Eradicate GEPF injustice
