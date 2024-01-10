Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Blinken’s fig leaf initiative

10 January 2024 - 16:19
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Picture: EVELYYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Picture: EVELYYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS

Your article made me wonder about US secretary of state Antony Blinken’s Middle East strategy (“Blinken meets Arab leaders as diplomatic push over Gaza war intensifies”, January 8).

The two state solution is dead and buried. The US has a trust deficit and one of its vaunted carrier groups has been chased out of the Red Sea by a superannuated Iranian destroyer and some Houthi rebels.

While wringing its hands over civilian casualties in Gaza, the US continues to supply the Israel Defense Forces with dumb bombs and artillery shells. It has targeted Iraqi military personnel while maintaining bases both there and in Syria whose “lawful” existence is tenuous to say the least.

Blinken has lost control of the Israelis, who are sabotaging his peace efforts by assassinating both a Hamas commander in Beirut and a Hezbollah one in Southern Lebanon.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu himself has morphed into an Old Testament prophet obsessed with smiting the Philistines, and wants to take on Hezbollah in southern Lebanon both to stay in office and to haul the US directly into a bigger conflict.

Blinken’s multiple sleep-deprived Middle East visits are merely diplomatic fig leaves to give the US an “off ramp”. When the balloon really goes up Blinken will appear on CNN with wringing hands, saying “the US did everything it could”.   

James Cunningham
Camps Bay

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Blinken meets Arab leaders as diplomatic push over Gaza war intensifies

Blinken is asking states to reduce tensions that have already sparked violence in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Lebanon, Syria and Iraq
2 days ago
