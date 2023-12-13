Schools in Sydney, Australia, are unofficially reporting many applications and enquiries from SA families for schooling for their children next year. We can safely assume that the parents of these children are taxpaying South Africans.
The community at large believes the reason for the expected emigration surge is related to ANC policies. National Health Insurance, open support for Hamas as well as Russia, and the Eskom, Transnet and port issues, reluctance to accept sensible economic policies, cadre deployment and rising, uncontrolled crime, seem to be the main issues.
I am referring to one city only, so if the facts here apply to many other cities worldwide, which is a reasonable assumption, the economic cost to SA will be huge.
Add to that the natural future flight from the medical profession as well as down and upstream industries, and the loss to the fiscus could be truly alarming.
I find it hard to accept the current conduct of the SA government to be anything close to either reasonable or even normal.
David Wolpert Sydney, Australia
LETTER: Emigrants flee misguided ANC
NHI, support for Hamas and Russia, SOE issues and a reluctance to accept sensible economic policies are among the issues
