Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Anti-market ideology holding SA back

The ANC should set free the entrepreneurial spirit of Africa

13 December 2023 - 15:41
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/HXDBZXY
Picture: 123RF/HXDBZXY

Your editorial opinion refers (“It is time to call out the ANC’s hollow promises on NHI”, December 13).

National Health Insurance (NHI) would mean anyone well-off enough to use private healthcare would see a 60% fall in their  level of care — except that it would be far worse, as many  doctors would simply  leave SA.

The ANC lives in a dream world if it believes young doctors and specialists in particular will remain working here were the ANC to nationalise health.

While in concept the 80% majority would be better off if everyone had an equal level of medical care, the majority would actually lose rather than  benefit. Due to the haemorrhage of doctors, the poor would be worse off — even with the heroic assumption that the NHI would be competently and honestly managed.

Were the ANC to  seriously move towards its Marxist medical health dream we would all  suffer. In any event, the dire state of the poor, homeless and unemployed in SA would not be ameliorated by obsessive  zero-sum-game medical interventions. The malaise of the downtrodden is the outcome of  decades of unemployment, malnutrition, lack of clean water, sanitation and proper shelter — and of hope.

The remedy for the poor majority lies in rapid economic growth that creates jobs, capital investment and a burgeoning tax base sufficient to fund better hospitals and clinics, and to fund decent unemployment benefits. The ANC should abandon its antimarket ideology and embrace a modern market economy.

Markets have flourished in Africa for millenia. All we need do is extend the age-old African market culture to the  modern investment-intensive and technology-based world of today — and tomorrow. Set our entrepreneurial spirit free!

Willem Cronje
Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
TRISTEN TAYLOR: A perfect storm for a nuclear ...
Opinion
2.
ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: What happens with war when the ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: It is time to call out the ANC’s ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
HILTON TROLLIP: Breaking the system for profit — ...
Opinion
5.
WANDILE SIHLOBO: Animal diseases and port ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.