LETTER: Rushing NHI bill through an election ploy

Taxpayers’ money will probably be looted without any improvement to the welfare of the masses

11 December 2023 - 19:59
Patients queue at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Johannesburg. Picture: BUSINESS DAY
Rushing the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill through parliament, without taking cognisance of any of the objections or input from the medical profession or players in the medical insurance industry, is simply an election ploy to enable the governing party to say to the poor masses: “Look what we have done for you.”

No logic or common sense is indicated by this action when we consider the poor, understaffed and rundown state of most government-run hospitals and clinics.

The government just sees this as another means of getting more money from already overstressed taxpayers, probably to be looted without any improvement to the medical welfare of the masses.   

David Wantling
Via email

LETTER: Ailing NHS an example of free healthcare

ANC has no chance of making NHI work if the UK system is failing
Lobby groups line up to petition Ramaphosa on NHI Bill

Big business, health professionals and medical schemes want the contentious legislation sent back to parliament
JACQUI REED: Employers should start to consider how NHI may affect staff contracts

Employers may continue to require contributions to a medical aid to ensure complementary and additional cover is received
WATCH: Pulling the plug: will NHI kill SA healthcare?

Business Day TV talks to Financial Mail editor Rose Rose
