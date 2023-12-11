Patients queue at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Johannesburg. Picture: BUSINESS DAY
Rushing the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill through parliament, without taking cognisance of any of the objections or input from the medical profession or players in the medical insurance industry, is simply an election ploy to enable the governing party to say to the poor masses: “Look what we have done for you.”
No logic or common sense is indicated by this action when we consider the poor, understaffed and rundown state of most government-run hospitals and clinics.
The government just sees this as another means of getting more money from already overstressed taxpayers, probably to be looted without any improvement to the medical welfare of the masses.
David Wantling Via email
LETTER: Rushing NHI bill through an election ploy
Taxpayers’ money will probably be looted without any improvement to the welfare of the masses
David Wantling
Via email
