Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Modern economy can’t be run on race

Eskom and Transnet need to fire useless people, but Pravin Gordhan and the state won’t allow it

11 December 2023 - 19:40
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Pravin Gordhan. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/BRENTON GEACH
Pravin Gordhan. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/BRENTON GEACH

Over the weekend public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said: “Eskom and Transnet went from being globally revered award-winning entities to [the] brink of financial, operational and governance ruin. This was achieved by driving out capable and honest people and replacing them with politically embedded people who facilitate state capture”. 

What he missed out here was white people. Because if we are honest this is what he and his government did. They crudely said, and still do, that if 90% of the population is black then all businesses and organisations must reflect that ratio across the board. 

There is a dire shortage of black people with the required skills. We all wish it wasn’t, but we can’t deny it. Meanwhile, skilled whites work overseas, and the children of successful white people in SA are emigrating, as they realise that with Gordhan and ANC policies there is no future for them here. 

You cannot run a modern economy based on race — it must be based on skill and competitiveness. Reserving jobs for one race is like having benches on the beach saying “Whites only”.

Nothing will change at Eskom or Transnet if those policies don’t change. Fixing things would require relying on the white skill set. But why would white people want to work in an organisation that treats them like second-class citizens? 

Both Eskom and Transnet need to fire useless people, but Gordhan and his government will not allow it. The ANC doesn’t believe people need to be productive. 

Privatisation is the only answer, as that sector has retained the skills and flexibility. 

Rob Tiffin 
Cape Town 

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

JOHN DLUDLU: Business more trusted than the ANC to get SA back on track

Almost 30 years after the end of formal apartheid, the country is at an inflection point
Opinion
5 days ago

EDITORIAL: Remembering Madiba is a bittersweet affair

Ten years after his death, SA is struggling to convert its potential into prosperity and peace
Opinion
6 days ago

LETTER: ANC’s inefficiency

All it has managed to build is a class of people who are unproductive
Opinion
3 weeks ago

LETTER: Port chaos embarrassing

Other African countries doing well while ANC continues old games of nepotism and corruption
Opinion
3 weeks ago

LETTER: On a road to hell

Only rapid measures to fire up growth will save SA from unsustainable debt at hands of ANC
Opinion
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
KHAYA SITHOLE: Only a revised business model will ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
TRISTEN TAYLOR: A perfect storm for a nuclear ...
Opinion
3.
THEMBINKOSI GCOYI: Farce masquerading as public ...
Opinion
4.
EDITORIAL: Sobering growth numbers raise ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
JACQUI REED: Employers should start to consider ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.