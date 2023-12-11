Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Expand private health sector

Allow private hospitals to employ doctors and train nurses

11 December 2023 - 19:56
National Health Insurance (NHI) can never work because the only part of SA that works well is the private sector.

Eskom is slowly yielding to private capital, and this is also on the cards for Transnet. We would all have been robbed blind by now were it not for private security. Why do our remaining, despairing socialists have to beg or threaten ANC cadres to use public hospitals?

The answer to better health for all is to expand the private health sector. Allow private hospitals to employ doctors (this for some reason is not permitted) and train nurses (highly restricted). Let private health companies begin to take over dysfunctional state hospitals. Let medical aid funds offer a basic package of care: at present this is constrained.

The state should gradually withdraw from the provision of health services and instead deploy its health budget to directly subsidise medical practitioners, private clinics and hospitals in underprivileged areas. The only hope for a prosperous SA is the eventual privatisation of all but essential state services.

No, we cannot privatise everything — that is the dream of a lunatic fringe. We cannot, for example, privatise defence, policing, tax collection, the Reserve Bank or basic education. Nor can we privatise urban planning, water supply or road building, subeconomic housing, or indeed government itself.

The private sector should advise and influence, but government should govern. We can and should privatise energy, transport and ports, communication — and health. The sky would not fall. In fact, a new day would dawn.

Willem Cronje 
Cape Town

