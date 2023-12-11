Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ailing NHS an example of free healthcare

ANC has no chance of making NHI work if the UK system is failing

11 December 2023 - 19:44
Picture: REUTERS/MARTON MONUS
Pursuing National Health Insurance (NHI) is further confirmation that the ANC is 50 years behind the times with its ideology, the NHS in Britain being a living example of universal free healthcare in action.

What worked in 1947 is now on life support, and what was regarded as a national treasure is now a national disgrace, with 10% of the population waiting for surgery, doctors’ appointments like gold dust and patients on trolleys for hours in corridors used as wards.

The reason is that the system is unaffordable and unmanageable for various reasons including layers of unproductive bureaucracy, people living longer and therefore sick more often, and the demand for expensive, modern drugs and equipment.

Consequently, those in the UK who can afford it or have it as part of their benefits are moving to an insurance-private solution, which at least takes pressure off the NHS. Has anyone asked the question: if a modern developed economy, with corruption at almost zero and a broad tax base can’t make an NHI-NHS work, what chance has the ANC of doing so? 

Sydney Kaye
Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Scores of UK citizens seek dental treatment abroad as NHS decays

Millions of people cannot access a low-priced dentist in the state-run service amid funding problems
World
12 hours ago

NHI in current form will backfire and cut funding for healthcare, says Discovery

There is not enough money or doctors to provide a comprehensive package of benefits such as that provided by the UK’s National Health Service
National
6 hours ago

Lobby groups line up to petition Ramaphosa on NHI Bill

Big business, health professionals and medical schemes want the contentious legislation sent back to parliament
National
3 days ago

LETTER: NHI threat to SA’s world-class medical system

The passage of the bill signals the beginning of the end for private healthcare
Opinion
4 weeks ago
