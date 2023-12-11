Pursuing National Health Insurance (NHI) is further confirmation that the ANC is 50 years behind the times with its ideology, the NHS in Britain being a living example of universal free healthcare in action.
What worked in 1947 is now on life support, and what was regarded as a national treasure is now a national disgrace, with 10% of the population waiting for surgery, doctors’ appointments like gold dust and patients on trolleys for hours in corridors used as wards.
The reason is that the system is unaffordable and unmanageable for various reasons including layers of unproductive bureaucracy, people living longer and therefore sick more often, and the demand for expensive, modern drugs and equipment.
Consequently, those in the UK who can afford it or have it as part of their benefits are moving to an insurance-private solution, which at least takes pressure off the NHS. Has anyone asked the question: if a modern developed economy, with corruption at almost zero and a broad tax base can’t make an NHI-NHS work, what chance has the ANC of doing so?
Sydney Kaye Cape Town
LETTER: Ailing NHS an example of free healthcare
ANC has no chance of making NHI work if the UK system is failing
Sydney Kaye
Cape Town
