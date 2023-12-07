As the leader of an intellectually, morally and potentially financially bankrupt political party and the head of a government that has driven our country to economic decay and declining standards of living for the majority, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s reference to those who criticise him and his government as “bad mouthing the country” and “unpatriotic” is ludicrous and insulting (“Be like the Chinese; stop badmouthing your country, says Ramaphosa”, November 28).
Unable to confront or respond constructively to reality-based criticism and advice he resorts to spreading half-truths and lies about the “achievements” of his party and government. Yet SA’s deplorable levels of energy supply, education, healthcare, law enforcement, logistics and state finances — not to mention the destruction of once viable state-owned enterprises — give the lie to such statements.
Instead of trying to pull the wool over our eyes, the president would be better off admitting the reality of the condition of our country and listening and actively responding to those critics, particularly the business leaders who have warned him of the error of his and his government’s ways.
David Gant Kenilworth
LETTER: Pull the other leg, Mr President
Ramaphosa should respond to his critics instead of lying and spreading half-truths about ‘achievements’
