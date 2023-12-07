He says the line carrying coal, chrome and manganese accounts for 50% of Transnet’s revenue. The ANC claims the original contract was irregular, which will come as no surprise to anyone. Accordingly, it has put out the spares supply contract to open tender, which has predictably upset the CRRSC.
Despite a cap-in-hand visit to China by public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan, nothing has happened. It should be clear even to a school kid that this is a major part of the mess Transnet finds itself in, courtesy of an inept ANC that couldn’t negotiate the price of lunch on a good day.
Surely President Cyril Ramaphosa is used to kowtowing to Chinese President Xi Jinping by now and could fix this? Even if it means eating humble pie for Christmas.
Bernard Benson Parklands
LETTER: Humble pie for Transnet’s sake
The president should ask the Chinese to help sort out problem of spares
