Included in this delegation is Khaled Qaddoumi, a Jordanian national and longtime Hamas member, who now serves as Hamas’s representative to Iran in Tehran and has been placed under sanctions by the US.
The admittance of extremists and terrorists into our country by the SA government raises serious concerns about their potential involvement in fomenting extremism within our borders.
Qaddoumi, acting as the liaison between Hamas and the Iranian government, actively fosters and strengthens relations with Iran. His role includes attending delegation meetings and engaging with high-ranking Iranian officials, where he appraises Iran’s unwavering support for Hamas, including the provision of weapons.
Sanctions imposed by the US state department can have secondary repercussions. SA entities engaging with this Hamas delegation may be held liable for potential effects on local financial assets.
Given that Hamas is an internationally proscribed terrorist organisation and is recognised as such by a number of states worldwide, welcoming its representatives to SA could have severe repercussions for the country.
Like our support for Russia, our alliance with Hamas puts trade relations with democracies at risk, including the US African Growth & Opportunity Act, which provides thousands of jobs for South Africans.
Benji Shulman SA Zionist Federation
LETTER: SA invitation to Hamas is shocking
Allowing the terrorist organisation’s members into the country could have security and economic repercussions
