Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Learn from Thai entrepreneurs

A small percentage of those who are not formally employed are without jobs in that country

05 December 2023 - 14:21
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/HXDBZXY
Picture: 123RF/HXDBZXY

Jonathan Cook’s most recent column refers (“Coul d SA win a world cup in entrepreneurship?” December 5). We would win that world cup if Elon Musk was our representative.

Seriously though, consider Thailand and SA. Employment statistics categorise workers as being formally employed, self-employed or unemployed. Thailand and SA have similar proportions in the ranks of the formally employed, but vastly different numbers of unemployed.

In Thailand, a few percent of those not formally employed are unemployed — everyone else is self-employed. In SA, most of the not formally employed are unemployed.

Greg Becker
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
CHRIS GILMOUR: Shein removes the gloss from SA ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
MICHAEL AVERY: Carrying coal to Newcastle, no more
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Remembering Madiba is a bittersweet ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
EDITORIAL: Uncertainty continues for ZEP holders
Opinion / Editorials
5.
EMILE MYBURGH: Discovery of oil reserves revives ...
Opinion

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: Remembering Madiba is a bittersweet affair

Opinion / Editorials

JSE slips as investors await local GDP data

Markets

Government departments criticised for ‘nonpayment’ of invoices worth R11bn

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.