Seriously though, consider Thailand and SA. Employment statistics categorise workers as being formally employed, self-employed or unemployed. Thailand and SA have similar proportions in the ranks of the formally employed, but vastly different numbers of unemployed.
In Thailand, a few percent of those not formally employed are unemployed — everyone else is self-employed. In SA, most of the not formally employed are unemployed.
Greg Becker
LETTER: Learn from Thai entrepreneurs
A small percentage of those who are not formally employed are without jobs in that country
Jonathan Cook’s most recent column refers (“Coul d SA win a world cup in entrepreneurship?” December 5). We would win that world cup if Elon Musk was our representative.
Greg Becker
Via BusinessLIVE
