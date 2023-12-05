Thank you, Tony for your wisdom and erudition over the years — your quiet, always rational “sotto voce” approach will be missed. We have too few rational, nonhysterical, sound voices in today’s Twitter-driven (or should that be Twitter-drivel?) world.
LETTER: Column will be missed
Thank you, Tony Leon, for your wisdom and erudition
Tony Leon’s swansong column refers (“SA once had a clear vision, now we’re just a muddle”, December 5).
Thank you, Tony for your wisdom and erudition over the years — your quiet, always rational “sotto voce” approach will be missed. We have too few rational, nonhysterical, sound voices in today’s Twitter-driven (or should that be Twitter-drivel?) world.
All the more so because what we say, how we say it and to whom we address ourselves, increasingly matters in our ever-more-polarised world, particularly here in SA where internecine fighting in the ANC has shaped and driven our country’s destruction.
Sadly, this seems likely to reach even more insane levels as the Jacob Zuma-Cyril Ramaphosa spat that led directly to the July 2021 insurrection seems set to play out in the courts, and will probably again spill out onto our streets.
Jon Quirk
Via BusinessLIVE
