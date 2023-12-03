LETTER: Electric vehicles need green energy

It is certainly correct that “there needs to be a shift from coal-powered energy generation to low-emission renewable energy sources.” Nowhere is this more pertinent than withelectric vehicles (EVs), and the manner in which they are charged.
While EVs are (quite correctly) seen as a game-changer for the environment, this is only true if they are charged using renewable energy sources. By contract, charging stations that use Eskom’s grid are using dirty coal as an energy source. Just how helpful is that to the environment?
What is needed are 100% renewable energy charging facilities that don’t rely on the Eskom grid to charge EVs (this also means drivers won’t need to worry about load-shedding).
Fortunately for consumers, the technology exists for zero carbon charging stations, and we are starting to roll them out across the country.
Joubert Roux Zero Carbon Charge
