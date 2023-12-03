Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Electric vehicles need green energy

Technology exists for zero carbon charging stations

03 December 2023 - 16:59
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Denene Erasmus's article was a sobering reminder of the scale of SA’s commitment to reduce its carbon emissions (“SA needs R535bn a year to meet climate targets”, November 30).

It is certainly correct that “there needs to be a shift from coal-powered energy generation to low-emission renewable energy sources.” Nowhere is this more pertinent than with electric vehicles (EVs), and the manner in which they are charged.

While EVs are (quite correctly) seen as a game-changer for the environment, this is only true if they are charged using renewable energy sources. By contract, charging stations that use Eskom’s grid are using dirty coal as an energy source. Just how helpful is that to the environment?

What is needed are 100% renewable energy charging facilities that don’t rely on the Eskom grid to charge EVs (this also means drivers won’t need to worry about load-shedding).

Fortunately for consumers, the technology exists for zero carbon charging stations, and we are starting to roll them out across the country.

Joubert Roux
Zero Carbon Charge

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

SA needs R535bn a year to meet climate targets

Increase green finance fivefold to meet globally committed goals by 2030, says report
National
3 days ago

EDITORIAL: SA might have hard time negotiating at COP28

Securing funds will be difficult as its globally committed 2030 emissions goal will be missed
Opinion
4 days ago

Patel summons car makers to a briefing in East London

Components and car manufacturers hope they will get more clarity on government thinking on electric vehicles
National
3 days ago

Stanlib opens door to funding Eskom transmission lines

Asset manager says regulations need to be clarified to achieve due diligence
Companies
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
CHRIS GILMOUR: Shein removes the gloss from SA ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
DUMA GQUBULE: Rate hikes are not the way to tame ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
MSIZI KHOZA: Green growth can cure SA’s economic ...
Opinion
4.
BJORN LOMBORG: COP28 performative theatre set to ...
Opinion
5.
IVAN ISRAELSTAM: What is a fair reason to ...
Opinion

Related Articles

Naamsa decries government’s lack of EV incentives

National

SA auto industry leadership transformation not enough, says WesBank CEO

Life / Motoring

Naamsa wants Ramaphosa to outline plans for new-energy vehicles

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.