Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Corruption prevention bill lacks clarity

Prevention & Combating of Corrupt Activities Act changes are potentially confusing

03 December 2023 - 16:56
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

While the proposed amendment to the Prevention & Combating of Corrupt Activities Act via the Judicial Matters Amendment Bill appears to be a commendable step in the right direction, the way it is drafted is long-winded and potentially confusing (“Prosecuting the new ‘failure to prevent corrupt activities’ offence a challenge”, December 1).

Someone who has not read the reports prepared by the Zondo state capture commission will find it difficult to envisage the practical setting targeted by the new provision. Why the reference to “member of the private sector”, for instance?

If the intention is to get corporate entities (such as the ones implicated in the corrupt activities identified by chief justice Raymond Zondo) to be vigilant to corruption committed on their behalf, the wording should be more direct and not invite legal arguments as to who is a member of the private sector.

Charles Goredema
Via BusinessLIVE

