LETTER: Buck stops at president’s door

03 December 2023 - 16:52
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: AMR ALFIKY/REUTERS
Peter Bruce’s most recent column refers (“Don’t blame us, we’re only the governing party”, November 30).

The fact that the minister in the presidency is still in her job is just another indictment of the man at the top, Cyril Ramaphosa. He seems to have a special talent to choose the wrong person for the job, and then retain that person even when it is apparent that his choice was spectacularly awful.

The buck stops directly at his front door.

Sandra Goldberg
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

PETER BRUCE: Don’t blame us, we’re only the governing party

When you’re flying off a cliff, throw the road a finger — it’s the way the ANC deals with issues
3 days ago

Government has no plans to meet visiting Hamas officials, says Ntshavheni

A delegation of the Palestinian armed group, including its Iran representative, is in SA for a conference
3 days ago

EDITORIAL: Cheap shots against the banks damage the economy (what’s left of it)

SA’s sound financial system and its strong and well-regulated banks have been one of the few bright spots
5 days ago
