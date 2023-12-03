The fact that the minister in the presidency is still in her job is just another indictment of the man at the top, Cyril Ramaphosa. He seems to have a special talent to choose the wrong person for the job, and then retain that person even when it is apparent that his choice was spectacularly awful.
The buck stops directly at his front door.
Sandra Goldberg Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: Buck stops at president’s door
Peter Bruce’s most recent column refers (“Don’t blame us, we’re only the governing party”, November 30).
Sandra Goldberg
Via BusinessLIVE
PETER BRUCE: Don’t blame us, we’re only the governing party
Government has no plans to meet visiting Hamas officials, says Ntshavheni
EDITORIAL: Cheap shots against the banks damage the economy (what’s left of it)
