The hypocrisy of the ANC reeks to high heaven. It rightly condemns the destruction of young lives in Gaza, but is silent in response to the targeted murder of young Masalit men in Darfur, Sudan.
The Masalit are a black African community in Darfur that has the same Islamic religion but differs ethnically from their Arab murderers, the Rapid Support Forces, which are using the civil war in Sudan as cover to try to exterminate their ethnic enemies.
Why the deafening silence, Mr President?
Willem Cronje Cape Town
LETTER: ANC silent on Darfur
Ivo Vegter's article refers ("SA's stance on Islamist extremism is dangerously conflicted", November 29).
