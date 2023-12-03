Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC silent on Darfur

03 December 2023 - 17:03
Families escaping Ardamata in West Darfur cross into Adre, Chad, after a wave of ethnic violence, November 7 2023. Survivors recounted executions and looting. Picture: EL TAYEB SIDDIG/REUTERS
Families escaping Ardamata in West Darfur cross into Adre, Chad, after a wave of ethnic violence, November 7 2023. Survivors recounted executions and looting. Picture: EL TAYEB SIDDIG/REUTERS

Ivo Vegter’s article refers (“SA’s stance on Islamist extremism is dangerously conflicted”, November 29).

The hypocrisy of the ANC reeks to high heaven. It rightly condemns the destruction of young lives in Gaza, but is silent in response to the targeted murder of young Masalit men in Darfur, Sudan.

The Masalit are a black African community in Darfur that has the same Islamic religion but differs ethnically from their Arab murderers, the Rapid Support Forces, which are using the civil war in Sudan as cover to try to exterminate their ethnic enemies.

Why the deafening silence, Mr President?

Willem Cronje
Cape Town

