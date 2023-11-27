A rescuer works at a site of a facility of the Darnytsia Car Repair Plant damaged by missile strikes in Kyiv, Ukraine. File photo: VALENTYN OGIRENKO/REUTERS
Last Thursday’s front page contained, with no apparent intent at irony, a photograph of rescue workers at a civilian hospital in Ukraine that had been struck by a Russian missile, leaving six civilians injured, and an article about the National Assembly’s vote to close the Israeli embassy in SA in protest against the country’s actions in Gaza (“MPs vote to close Israeli embassy in SA”, November 21).
Three groups of civilians are involved in the photograph and article: Ukrainian civilians subjected to Russian missiles; Israeli civilians subjected to being captured, taken hostage and threatened with death; and Gazan civilians subjected to Israeli bombardment.
Leaving aside that only a propagandist could describe Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as anything but a war of aggression, it does seem as if to the SA government and many of its politicians, some civilians are more equal than others.
John Mullins, SC Via email
LETTER: Some civilians are more equal than others
Business Day’s front page illustrates SA politicians’ double standards
John Mullins, SC
Via email
MPs vote to close Israeli embassy in SA
