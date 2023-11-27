LETTER: Ports crisis a microcosm of the state of SA

However, he does not seem to realise that if you add a bit of looting this is the cause of every government department, state-owned enterprise, municipality and whatever else the governing party is involved in or controls, being run down, dysfunctional and insolvent.
Vote out the looters in the next election
Our president, bless his heart, states that incompetence and lethargy are behind the dysfunction of the Richards Bay harbour, and I am sure also all the others, though he does not say that (“Incompetence and lethargy behind Richards Bay port dysfunction, Ramaphosa says”, November 23).
However, he does not seem to realise that if you add a bit of looting this is the cause of every government department, state-owned enterprise, municipality and whatever else the governing party is involved in or controls, being run down, dysfunctional and insolvent.
The only way this is going to change, and I say this to a lot of the poor people begging on the streets, is to vote for a change of government in the next election.
David Wantling
Via email
