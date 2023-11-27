Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ports crisis a microcosm of the state of SA

Vote out the looters in the next election

27 November 2023 - 17:01
Durban harbour. Picture: 123RF
Our president, bless his heart, states that incompetence and lethargy are behind the dysfunction of the Richards Bay harbour, and I am sure also all the others, though he does not say that (“Incompetence and lethargy behind Richards Bay port dysfunction, Ramaphosa says”, November 23).

However, he does not seem to realise that if you add a bit of looting this is the cause of every government department, state-owned enterprise, municipality and whatever else the governing party is involved in or controls, being run down, dysfunctional and insolvent.

The only way this is going to change, and I say this to a lot of the poor people begging on the streets, is to vote for a change of government in the next election.

David Wantling
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

