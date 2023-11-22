LETTER: Peace plan overlooks war-mongering West

In a brilliant 14 minute speech to the UN Security Council on November 20, US economist Jeffrey Sachs proposed ways to end the four devastating wars in Ukraine, Palestine, Syria and the Sahel.

However, a problem with Sach’s proposed two-state solution in Palestine is the 750,000 illegal Israeli settlers in East Jerusalem and the West Bank. Another is whether Israel will comply with numerous UN resolutions since 1948, including the return of about 4.5-million Palestinians refugees.

The US is also unlikely to agree to the de facto abolition of its UN Security Council veto, let alone shutting down its “military-industrial-congressional complex” (the war business), including Nato.

President Joe Biden repeatedly declares that “if Israel didn’t exist, it would have to be invented!” The reality is that the British government “invented” Israel in 1917, their intention being to control and loot recently discovered oil reserves in Iran and Iraq.

Likewise, the function of subsequent US “investment” of annual grants of $3.8bn in Israel’s war industry is to destabilise Asia, Latin America and Africa, and to plunder Third World national resources required by the First World’s war business.

In sharp contrast to the US obsessions to impose US military and financial hegemony on the entire world, Sach’s speech proposes a peaceful, harmonious and prosperous global community. He closed with reference to Isaiah’s famous words:

“They shall beat their swords into ploughshares and their spears into pruning hooks. Nations shall not lift up sword against nation. Neither shall they learn war any more”.

Like Sachs, I hope and pray for a new era where the decolonised Global South replaces the war-mongering West.

Terry Crawford-Browne

Via email

