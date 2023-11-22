Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Minister shows ignorance about economy

ANC does not need the private sector to help it collapse the state, it is doing just fine on its own

22 November 2023 - 16:10
Khumbudzo Ntshavheni. Picture: SUPPLIED
Khumbudzo Ntshavheni. Picture: SUPPLIED

Minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni’s attitude towards the private sector shows a total lack of understanding of how an economy works (“Private sector is ‘engineering the collapse’ of government, says Ntshavheni”, November 20).

Sure, the private sector has its odd rogues and thieves, which we in the sector despise and hope will get prosecuted, but it is the private sector that runs and keeps the economy working and generating taxes for this government to squander.

The present ANC government does not need the private sector to help it collapse the state. It is doing just fine on its own by appointing incompetent, indifferent and lazy cadres to manage government departments and state-owned enterprises, where they don’t belong.

The ports and railways don’t function, and load-shedding is limiting the productive capacity of the private sector to grow and employ more people.

If the government wants to build a strong and capable state, it must hire the best people on merit only and make them accountable. While they are about it, get rid of BEE and other such policies that are preventing large-scale and rapid investment in SA.

Albert Questiaux
Cape Town

