Will President Cyril Ramaphosa take anything away from his hustings visit to Soweto on Saturday? Both his supporters and the disillusioned had the same lament: poverty and crime.
Has our leader any comprehension of the disconnect between ANC policy and ANC people? The party’s policy has it that our most dire problem is that the country is too white. We are force-fed a continuous diet of race quotas in every area of society where the party writ runs.
Per the ANC, demographic representivity — everywhere — is our holy grail, our be-all and end-all. Yet nary a peep from the people on this elemental ANC goal. It’s off their radar.
The disconnect between party and people has become a chasm. We will learn in 2024 who will fill that chasm.
Willem Cronje Cape Town
LETTER: Ramaphosa out of touch
Disconnect between party and people has become a chasm
Willem Cronje
Cape Town
