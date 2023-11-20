Houses and buildings destroyed in Israeli air strikes in Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip. Picture: ANAS AL-SHAREE/REUTERS
LETTER: ANC cannot be peace negotiator
Governing party has chosen sides and cannot identify the aggressors
The EFF, well known for its flip-flopping and poor decisions, is now driving the ANC to break diplomatic ties with Israel. What good will that achieve?
Statements put out by Hamas, which some media publish as fact before verifying their accuracy, cause knee-jerk and vitriolic reactions, creating a biased, one-sided view of this tragic situation.
The EFF and ANC should take time to familiarise themselves properly with the factual history of the region to understand the complexities more properly.
The two-state solution the ANC is calling for has been proposed many times, each time turned down by the Palestinians and Hamas.
Iran-backed Hezbollah and Hamas refuse to recognise the state of Israel and clearly state their intention is to annihilate Israel and kill all the Jews in it.
With such intention, how can one even begin to negotiate for peace? The attack on Israeli civilians on October 7 was savage and barbaric, and was then publicly celebrated by Hamas. The ANC response? Silence.
Hamas’s strategy of hiding behind their own children and civilians to conduct a war is totally reprehensible and the very reason so many Palestinian civilians are now being killed, as Israel quite rightly retaliates against the Hamas attackers.
And our government doesn’t condone this cruel Hamas tactic either, but only blames Israel for the civilian deaths. Did it really expect Israel to do nothing and turn the other cheek?
Shamefully, the EFF and ANC side with such a cowardly Hamas government, just as they did with the invading Russians in Ukraine.
The ANC government cannot be a peace negotiator when it has so clearly chosen sides and has no ability to identify the clear aggressors in the current conflicts — Russia, and Hamas/Iran.
The ANC should focus more on its own back yard, where it is rapidly demolishing SA — without a war.
Albert Questiaux
Via email
