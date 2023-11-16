Opinion / Letters

LETTER: A poor grasp of NHI needs

Minister Joe Phaahla should get all the facts before advocating for National Health Insurance

16 November 2023 - 15:48
Health minister Joe Phaahla. Picture:FREDDY MAVUNDA/FINANCIAL MAIL
It is important that health minister Dr Joe Phaahla understands that the first step needed to improve healthcare in SA lies within his scope and mandate, which he should have made sure that he fulfilled a long time ago instead of allowing our health system to deteriorate to the extent it has.

Was this perhaps why he was overlooked for this position when an acting minister of health was appointed  after Zweli Mkhize resigned as health minister? If that is the case, I owe President Cyril Ramaphosa an apology, because I couldn’t understand why an acting health minister who had no medical background whatsoever was appointed instead of Phaahla, who was deputy health minister at the time.

South Africans who have little choice but to use public hospitals know all too well the shortcomings that make it impossible to even think of implementing universal health coverage. Going on  like a broken record about implementing National Health Insurance (NHI) just makes the minister look like somebody who does not understand the financial demands or administration challenges of universal health coverage.

The minister must allow the country to make proper preparations for this project so it can be revisited some time in future. The most important first step is to do an in-depth study of what a successful NHI would require.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa
Midrand

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Auditor-general says failing to rein in medico-legal claims poses risk to NHI

Most cases due to staff negligence, some conceded and settled out of court thanks to lack of records
National
1 week ago

SA’s private healthcare system luring expats back, says Discovery CEO

Discovery CEO says if the National Health Insurance bill is enacted as it stands, it will harm the thriving private healthcare system.
Companies
1 week ago

CÉSAR NIETO: Collaboration the key to a better healthcare system in SA

The power of public-private partnerships has been demonstrated to work here and in the rest of the developing world
Opinion
5 hours ago
