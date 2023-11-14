People walk at a tent camp sheltering displaced Palestinians, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, following rain, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. Picture: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/REUTERS
LETTER: Edited spaces fail too
It is impossible to remove those who peddle lies and are not interested in seeking the truth
In the editor-in-chief’s essay on the need for edited commentary and debate (“Horror in Israel and Gaza shows need for edited spaces”, November 13), his thesis is that the truth, something we all seek, is likely to come more from newspapers than from social media.
Parker says “edited spaces remove those who peddle lies, those who engage in bad faith, those who are not interested in seeking the truth”, but this is an impossible task.
In the same edition Farouk Araie wrote in his letter that “the demotion of Ghaleb Cachalia over his statement regarding the conflict in Gaza is graphic proof that the DA does not support freedom of expression and will not entertain dissent” (“DA and freedom of speech”, November 13).
What baloney. Araie goes on to to say that “every citizen is responsible for the fearless exercise of free speech”. Well then, if the Koran could be sanitised of its unfortunate elements there would be no Hamas, there would be no conflict and Cachalia would still have his job.
Chris Richards
Craighall Park
