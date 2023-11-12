LETTER: DA and freedom of speech

The demotion of DA spokesperson Ghaleb Cachalia over his statement regarding the conflict in Gaza is graphic proof that the DA does not support freedom of expression and will not entertain dissent.
The official opposition believes in total subservience. Political slavery is its motto as it is ruthless in implementing its prejudiced, unbalanced foreign policy posture.
Freedom of expression and the right to free speech are the pillars on which our fragile democracy relies. Section 16 (1)(a) of the constitution guarantees “the right to freedom of expression, which includes freedom of the press and other media”.
The right to freedom of expression upholds the rights of all to express their views and opinions freely. It is essentially a right that should be promoted to the maximum extent possible given its critical role in democracy.
The right to freedom of speech should be the cornerstone of any society. In December 1860, the great US orator and former slave Frederick Douglass delivered one of his finest speeches, “A Plea for Free Speech” in Boston. In it, he boldly declared that “liberty is meaningless where the right to utter one’s thoughts and opinions has ceased to exist”. The right to speak freely is a prerequisite for all our other freedoms and for living in a free society.
Free speech is not a panacea, and while some speech allows us to confront injustice, there are many instances in which our speech can perpetuate injustice and harm. For our freedom of speech to work, to have meaning of the power to improve our democracy, we need to listen to one another.
In fact, we have a responsibility to listen because listening allows us to extend the freedom of speech to others. This is why the right to assemble is so closely linked to the right to free speech. Speech is meaningless without an audience.
We give dignity to others when we enable their voices, consider their perspectives and thoughtfully grapple with their ideas. We participate in the ongoing exchange between people that defines our democracy and allows ideas and actions to ripple through our society.
It is essential that we embrace our own responsibility for listening. Every citizen is responsible for the fearless exercise of free speech. Careless comments and unguarded remarks can land you in trouble if you do not exercise your rights responsibly.
With all its faults and imperfections, the ANC has never threatened freedom of speech in our rainbow nation. Be very careful who you vote for in 2024. A wolf in sheep’s clothing is waiting to devour you.
Farouk Araie Benoni
