LETTER: Democracies lost liberalism

Thank you, Steven Friedman, for pointing out that supposed democracies have lost the liberalism they struggled towards after World War 2 (“When words lose their meaning, truth is not the only victim”, November 7).

Maybe we need to re-establish liberal parties to show that the whole project of evolving away from totalitarianism, hatred and disrespect for the humanity of “them” is being reversed. Until humanity learns to resist demonising the “other”, we will continue to have war and discrimination.

Some of the initial angry comments to Friedman’s article illustrated this. No side in the Gaza conflict is good, but both will in the end have to be heard. History demonstrates repeatedly that violence does not solve the problem of intergroup conflict when people claim the same territory.

In the end they will have to sit down and talk and find a way forward that respects each side’s legitimate interests. Until then, babies will continue to die with their parents. Thank you Steven for not fuelling the hate, but revealing the hypocrisy.

Jonathan Cook

Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​