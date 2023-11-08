Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Deafening silence over Israel

Where are the Jewish progressives who oppose Israel's war against Palestinians?

08 November 2023 - 16:22
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Smoke rises following Israeli strikes in Gaza, October 9, 2023. Picture: MOHAMMED SALEM
Smoke rises following Israeli strikes in Gaza, October 9, 2023. Picture: MOHAMMED SALEM

When Salman Rushdie was issued a Fatwa against his life and he was subsequently stabbed in the eye, I stood strongly shoulder to shoulder with those who opposed the mad theocracy in Iran. I spoke out at a synagogue I was invited to against the European sins against Jews.

Prior to that I joined the battle against apartheid, and when David Unterhalter was denied a judgeship because he was a Jew and assumed to be a Zionist, I rallied to his defence. When Hamas conducted its reprehensible attack, I spoke out against it.

Thank you Steven Friedman for your exemplary article, but where are the voices of my Jewish friends and comrades in the face of what is happening in Gaza? (“When words lose their meaning, truth is not the only victim”, November 7).

Where are the intelligent historical commentaries? Apart from a handful like Friedman, all I hear are the voices of Jewish communists — I take issue with their ideology but their foundational impetus is grounded in an internationalist humanity.

Where are the other voices. The silence is deafening. I miss their camaraderie.

Ghaleb Cachalia, MP
Former DA shadow public enterprises minister

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

UN agency chiefs call for Gaza ceasefire

Joint statement says an entire population is besieged and denied access to the essentials for survival
World
2 days ago

Pressure over civilian deaths mounts on Israel as ceasefire calls rejected

Bombardments will continue unless hostages held by Hamas are released, says Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
World
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Latest

1.
LETTER: Boks put the boot into Malema’s agenda
Opinion / Letters
2.
LETTER: Sanral letter short on facts
Opinion / Letters
3.
LETTER: Deafening silence over Israel
Opinion / Letters
4.
LETTER: Development state my foot!
Opinion / Letters
5.
LETTER: Jews only good if they reject Israel?
Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.