You state in your editorial opinion that the reasons for the long delay in a global Philippines-based operator taking over the Durban Pier 2 container terminal’s operations are “unclear” (“Get the private sector in to operate the ports”, November 7).
The reason is totally clear to me. Government doesn’t want to be seen to be privatising anything, as according to warped ANC thinking that is bad and may lose it votes. The governing party is also gasping with delight at the thought of sticking it to the Western Cape.
The DA must simply ignore the ANC and take over all logistics in the province. Trying to persuade it to devolve power is a waste of time, and there isn’t time left before the ANC kills off the province and the country.
Andrea Robertson Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: ANC loath to privatise pier operations
You state in your editorial opinion that the reasons for the long delay in a global Philippines-based operator taking over the Durban Pier 2 container terminal’s operations are “unclear” (“Get the private sector in to operate the ports”, November 7).
The reason is totally clear to me. Government doesn’t want to be seen to be privatising anything, as according to warped ANC thinking that is bad and may lose it votes. The governing party is also gasping with delight at the thought of sticking it to the Western Cape.
The DA must simply ignore the ANC and take over all logistics in the province. Trying to persuade it to devolve power is a waste of time, and there isn’t time left before the ANC kills off the province and the country.
Andrea Robertson
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
ALEXANDER PARKER: Can we please stop planning infrastructure in a state of panic?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
ALEXANDER PARKER: Can we please stop planning infrastructure in a state of ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.