LETTER: On a road to hell

Currently R1 in every R5 of tax goes to servicing debt. SA does not have control of the bond yield, which is determined by both international and local factors. One of the local factors is the local economy, which has been going backwards in dollar terms for some years now.
There is a very real possibility that if we do not put pragmatic, growth-inducing policies in place quickly, this R1 will quickly go to R2, then R3 and so on.
If the ANC still has control over economic decision-making after the election I predict that SA will have to start printing money to pay government and municipal employees, and/or borrow more than we can sustainably pay back.
Transformational or developmental economics (read race-related and cadre deployment) has put us on a road to hell.
Ian Ferguson
Reza Ismail’s article refers (“Despite doomsday warning there is no chance SA will ‘run out of money’,” November 6).
Ian Ferguson
