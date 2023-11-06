Opinion / Letters

LETTER: National security worry

SANDF is underfunded at a time of real and growing risks

06 November 2023 - 17:17
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
As a businessman I am acutely aware of the state of the economy and the conflicting demands on the fiscus. As a retired Reserve Force major-general, I am however becoming alarmed by the gross underfunding of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF), and the consequent risks this is placing on national security.

The tasking of the SANDF grows at regular intervals. This includes deployments in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mozambique, on the borders, at power stations, on trucking routes and many more. At the same time the defence budget is continuously cut in real terms, with disastrous consequences for training, flying and sea hours, equipment maintenance, the rebuilding of the Reserve Force, and even the safety of our troops.

The threats are real, including the potential for internal unrest, terrorism, cyberattacks and many more. The time has come for a national debate on what SA wants from its defence force and what risks we are prepared to run.

Maj-Gen Roy Andersen (retired)
Via email

