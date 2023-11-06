As a businessman I am acutely aware of the state of the economy and the conflicting demands on the fiscus. As a retired Reserve Force major-general, I am however becoming alarmed by the gross underfunding of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF), and the consequent risks this is placing on national security.
The tasking of the SANDF grows at regular intervals. This includes deployments in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mozambique, on the borders, at power stations, on trucking routes and many more. At the same time the defence budget is continuously cut in real terms, with disastrous consequences for training, flying and sea hours, equipment maintenance, the rebuilding of the Reserve Force, and even the safety of our troops.
The threats are real, including the potential for internal unrest, terrorism, cyberattacks and many more. The time has come for a national debate on what SA wants from its defence force and what risks we are prepared to run.
Maj-Gen Roy Andersen (retired) Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: National security worry
SANDF is underfunded at a time of real and growing risks
As a businessman I am acutely aware of the state of the economy and the conflicting demands on the fiscus. As a retired Reserve Force major-general, I am however becoming alarmed by the gross underfunding of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF), and the consequent risks this is placing on national security.
The tasking of the SANDF grows at regular intervals. This includes deployments in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mozambique, on the borders, at power stations, on trucking routes and many more. At the same time the defence budget is continuously cut in real terms, with disastrous consequences for training, flying and sea hours, equipment maintenance, the rebuilding of the Reserve Force, and even the safety of our troops.
The threats are real, including the potential for internal unrest, terrorism, cyberattacks and many more. The time has come for a national debate on what SA wants from its defence force and what risks we are prepared to run.
Maj-Gen Roy Andersen (retired)
Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Defence force joins the fight against illegal miners
Mayday for SA’s air force
SANDF counts high cost of fire
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.