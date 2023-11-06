Buying an economy air ticket these days is a lottery. You might be seated next to Mr Normal or a giant. Getting to Cape Town wedged into three-quarters of your seat is inconvenient, but Johannesburg to London is an 11-hour nightmare.
Don’t think about complaining to the airline — for as long as passengers can make it through the aircraft’s door it’s survival of the fittest in cattle class.
Having spent three months in Britain’s fair capital, I can report that the UK is screwed. High interest rates, food inflation and high-speed rail tracks that don’t go anywhere are only a few of its current problems.
It’s a classic lesson on how bad government affects real people in real ways. The Covid inquiry is exposing in embarrassing detail how Boris Johnson and his cabinet mishandled the pandemic. As one newspaper headline put it: “Wrong people, wrong place, wrong time”.
Rishi Sunak is an ex-prime minister in waiting, assuming Sir Keir Starmer can keep his foot out of his mouth and doesn’t lose an election he’s already won.
Meanwhile, back in sunny SA it’s corrupt and wasteful business as usual, courtesy of an unashamed ANC. Another 10 years of its tender mercies and Zimbabwe might start to look like a well-run country by comparison.
Bernard Benson Parklands
LETTER: Inept governments
