LETTER: ‘Hope’ not enough

06 November 2023 - 17:50
Once again all we have is “hope” in the final paragraph of Alexander Parker’s column (“Can we please stop planning infrastructure in a state of panic?”, November 6).

The article rehashes all the ANC “failures” we know, continues to essentially blame apartheid and fails to make any sort of real recommendation.

Let me adjust it a little. SA came out of apartheid with a social infrastructure deficit, not an immediate industrial infrastructure one. The “panic” was when the ANC elites clicked that private development of, say, electricity infrastructure was nowhere near as lucrative as keeping it within the party. So it was for almost all municipalities and state-owned enterprises — greed before anything beneficial.

“Hope” is not going to be enough though. Getting rid of the ANC is all that will change SA’s downward course.

Paul Kearney
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

ALEXANDER PARKER: Can we please stop planning infrastructure in a state of panic?

The apartheid hangover has been made worse by a lack of strategic direction and deepened by state capture and graft
14 hours ago
