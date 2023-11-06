The article rehashes all the ANC “failures” we know, continues to essentially blame apartheid and fails to make any sort of real recommendation.
Paul Kearney Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: ‘Hope’ not enough
Once again all we have is “hope” in the final paragraph of Alexander Parker’s column (“Can we please stop planning infrastructure in a state of panic?”, November 6).
Paul Kearney
Via BusinessLIVE
ALEXANDER PARKER: Can we please stop planning infrastructure in a state of panic?
