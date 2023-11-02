Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA easy to dislike

02 November 2023 - 17:21
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/PITINAN
Picture: 123RF/PITINAN

Your editorial opinion refers (“An uneasy budget that speaks of our times”, November 2).

It is not just foreign bond buyers that dislike our politics and economic projections. Consider the Li Keqiang Index, named after China’s number two, who recently died. He developed an index to track the Chinese economy involving railway cargo volume, electricity consumption and loans disbursed by banks.

Anybody who calculates this for SA (on a per capita basis, say) would run for the hills, especially in the year before an election with populist vote-buying strategies lurking.

Greg Becker
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Opposition parties must have vision

Voters won't switch from the ANC unless they know what's in store
Opinion
3 hours ago

LETTER: Bye bye BEE

Race engineering has served its purpose, now we need to ditch it
Opinion
3 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
LETTER: Provincial bargains to be made
Opinion / Letters
2.
LETTER: SA easy to dislike
Opinion / Letters
3.
DAVID MAYNIER: Private sector is vital to solving ...
Opinion
4.
LETTER: Loss of US Aids support a wake-up call
Opinion / Letters
5.
LETTER: Ring-fence Transnet
Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.