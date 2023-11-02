It is not just foreign bond buyers that dislike our politics and economic projections. Consider the Li Keqiang Index, named after China’s number two, who recently died. He developed an index to track the Chinese economy involving railway cargo volume, electricity consumption and loans disbursed by banks.
LETTER: SA easy to dislike
Your editorial opinion refers (“An uneasy budget that speaks of our times”, November 2).
It is not just foreign bond buyers that dislike our politics and economic projections. Consider the Li Keqiang Index, named after China’s number two, who recently died. He developed an index to track the Chinese economy involving railway cargo volume, electricity consumption and loans disbursed by banks.
Anybody who calculates this for SA (on a per capita basis, say) would run for the hills, especially in the year before an election with populist vote-buying strategies lurking.
Greg Becker
Via BusinessLIVE
