Jean Redpath
LETTER: Provincial bargains to be made
Peter Bruce’s most recent column refers (“If the opposition can get its act together, we’ll get our Big Bang”, November 2).
A possible outcome is that the Multi-Party Charter coalition wins enough votes in Gauteng, and perhaps KwaZulu-Natal, to lead a government in those provinces, maybe one that involves the ANC to some degree. Nationally this is less likely, but not impossible.
The provincial control will allow change in matters under the provincial sphere (including the administration of health and education), which also includes the power to put municipalities under administration.
There will also be a push to delegate or devolve more powers that are now centralised to provincial and local level, perhaps asymmetrically, and this may form part of the bargains struck in forming governments.
Jean Redpath
Via BusinessLIVE
