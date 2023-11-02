Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Opposition parties must have vision

02 November 2023 - 16:30
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
UIM leader Neil de Beer, FF Plus leader Pieter Groenewald, Isanco's Zukile Luyenge, the IFP's Velenkosini Hlabisa, SNP leader Christopher Claasen, ActionSA's Herman Mashaba and DA leader John Steenhuisen at the recent multiparty national convention in Kempton Park. Picture: SISANDA MBOLEKWA
UIM leader Neil de Beer, FF Plus leader Pieter Groenewald, Isanco's Zukile Luyenge, the IFP's Velenkosini Hlabisa, SNP leader Christopher Claasen, ActionSA's Herman Mashaba and DA leader John Steenhuisen at the recent multiparty national convention in Kempton Park. Picture: SISANDA MBOLEKWA

I haven’t seen the charter opposition parties (especially the DA) propose a compelling vision of how they intend to address our problems (“If the opposition can get its act together, we’ll get our Big Bang”, November 2).

“The ANC is terrible” is a starting point, but voters won’t shift if they don’t understand what they’re voting for. 

A month before the election is way too late. That story needs to be told now.

Voters need to imagine living in that future before they’ll consider voting for it.

Johan Prins
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Opposition parties, labour reject ‘austerity budget’

Finance minister criticised for failing to help SA’s struggling households with cuts to taxes and fuel levy
National
1 day ago

Thuli Madonsela congratulates Kholeka Gcaleka on becoming public protector

Former public protector advocate Thuli Madonsela has congratulated advocate Kholeka Gcaleka on becoming the new leader of the institution, saying her ...
National
7 hours ago

JOHN DLUDLU: Queue jumpers and Malema’s feet of clay

Signs of trouble emerge even though the party is the most successful and effective ANC breakaway
Opinion
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
LETTER: Provincial bargains to be made
Opinion / Letters
2.
LETTER: SA easy to dislike
Opinion / Letters
3.
DAVID MAYNIER: Private sector is vital to solving ...
Opinion
4.
LETTER: Loss of US Aids support a wake-up call
Opinion / Letters
5.
LETTER: Ring-fence Transnet
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

ANC considers terminating coalition pact with EFF

Politics

ANC to hold crucial rallies ahead of 2024 elections, says Mbalula

Politics

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.