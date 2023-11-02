UIM leader Neil de Beer, FF Plus leader Pieter Groenewald, Isanco's Zukile Luyenge, the IFP's Velenkosini Hlabisa, SNP leader Christopher Claasen, ActionSA's Herman Mashaba and DA leader John Steenhuisen at the recent multiparty national convention in Kempton Park. Picture: SISANDA MBOLEKWA
“The ANC is terrible” is a starting point, but voters won’t shift if they don’t understand what they’re voting for.
A month before the election is way too late. That story needs to be told now.
Voters need to imagine living in that future before they’ll consider voting for it.
Johan Prins Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: Opposition parties must have vision
I haven’t seen the charter opposition parties (especially the DA) propose a compelling vision of how they intend to address our problems (“If the opposition can get its act together, we’ll get our Big Bang”, November 2).
Johan Prins
Via BusinessLIVE
Opposition parties, labour reject 'austerity budget'
Thuli Madonsela congratulates Kholeka Gcaleka on becoming public protector
JOHN DLUDLU: Queue jumpers and Malema's feet of clay
